Barclays PLC Has $929,000 Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of NuStar Energy worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 427,205 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.