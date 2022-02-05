Barclays PLC Purchases 7,625 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

