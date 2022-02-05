Barclays Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($55.62) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($57.58) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.98 ($56.16).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €36.25 ($40.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.36. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($34.25) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($42.80).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

