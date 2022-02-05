Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Brinker International stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,204,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $9,773,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

