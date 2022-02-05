Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
