Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

