Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 483,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on B shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.