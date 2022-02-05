Barrick Gold Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.92.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.46 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

