BASIC Market Capitalization Tops $35.23 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $35.23 million and approximately $723,078.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,907,615,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

