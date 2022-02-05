Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMWYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

BMWYY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

