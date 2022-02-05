Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMWYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

BMWYY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

