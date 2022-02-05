BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

BCE stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

