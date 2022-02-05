BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.