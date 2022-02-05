BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

Get BCE alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.