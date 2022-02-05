Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Down 1.7%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 14,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 71,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market cap of C$139.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,327,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,633,310.85.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

