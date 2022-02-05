Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.86.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,498. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $272.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

