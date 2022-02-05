Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY22 guidance to $12.80-13.00 EPS.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.30. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $272.36.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.