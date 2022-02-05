Beefy.Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00188585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00032011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00389730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

