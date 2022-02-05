Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 460,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.43 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

