BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.
NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.01. 759,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $910.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.