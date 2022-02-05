BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.01. 759,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $910.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.