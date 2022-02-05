Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.93

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.85. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 9,699 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

About Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

