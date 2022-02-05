Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

NYSE:BERY traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $61.50. 2,241,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

