Beyond Finance (BYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars.

