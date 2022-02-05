BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. Approximately 152,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,378,363 shares.The stock last traded at $66.04 and had previously closed at $65.52.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

