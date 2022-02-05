Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $231.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.98. Bill.com has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

