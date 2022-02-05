Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $518.43.

TECH stock opened at $410.07 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,207,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

