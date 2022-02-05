BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Short Interest Update

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS BICX opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. BioCorRx has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

