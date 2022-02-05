Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.
BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.92.
Shares of BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Biogen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
