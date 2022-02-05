Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Biogen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

