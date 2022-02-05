Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.75. Biogen has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

