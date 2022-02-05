BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.26. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 111,157 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.52.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

