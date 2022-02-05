BlackRock Inc. Acquires 378,109 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.07% of JFrog worth $94,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $25.41 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

