BlackRock Inc. Has $88.50 Million Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Rocket Companies worth $88,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

