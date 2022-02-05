BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.79% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $91,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,231,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,296 shares of company stock valued at $172,676 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRST opened at $34.05 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

