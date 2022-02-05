BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,055 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.73% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $90,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,926,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $41.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

