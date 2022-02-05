BlackRock Inc. Sells 953,848 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,630,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.09% of Enel Américas worth $97,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 1,644.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,336 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $9,609,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Enel Américas stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.