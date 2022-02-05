BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MPA opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.