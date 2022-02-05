BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:MPA opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
