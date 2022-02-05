BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim Purchases 16,750 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
