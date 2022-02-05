BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim Purchases 16,750 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.