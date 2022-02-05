BMO Capital Markets Raises Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target to $428.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $411.00 to $428.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $521.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.08. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $338.88 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 59.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,354 shares of company stock worth $13,368,753 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 23,250.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 288.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

