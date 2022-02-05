Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.59

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.59 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 17.60 ($0.24). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 956,988 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.66 million and a P/E ratio of 0.56.

About Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.