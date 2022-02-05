BrightView (NYSE:BV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. 339,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

BV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BrightView by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BrightView by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BrightView by 109.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightView by 32.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

