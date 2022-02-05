Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NYSE EAT opened at $37.76 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Brinker International by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brinker International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.