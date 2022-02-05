BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 989 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.1% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 73.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 148.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,946 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

