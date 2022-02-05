BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.44 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $17,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of HII opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.