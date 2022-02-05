BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

