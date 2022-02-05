BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 364 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

