Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce $287.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.49 million and the lowest is $285.26 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. 2,645,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

