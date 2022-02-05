Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce $287.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.49 million and the lowest is $285.26 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.
BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. 2,645,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
