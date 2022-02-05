Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 108,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,857. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

