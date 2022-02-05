Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,780. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $10,292,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 708,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

