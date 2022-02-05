Brokerages Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report $310.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.91 million. Omnicell reported sales of $249.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.66. 241,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,775. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.60.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

