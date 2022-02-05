Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Stantec also posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

NYSE STN opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

