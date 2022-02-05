Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report sales of $298.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $305.25 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

TREX stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 954,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,655. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24. Trex has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

