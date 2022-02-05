Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.12. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 39,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.26. 728,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $454.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.