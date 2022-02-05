Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post $163.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $161.65 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $628.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HRTG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. 670,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,718. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $161.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 49.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 119,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.